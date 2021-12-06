ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather

Guard Online
 2 days ago

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph...

fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Lots of clouds and cool temperatures are on tap for the afternoon. A few flurries and sprinkles are possible for New York City. Rain is falling further east and along coastal areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
julesburgadvocate.com

Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch early this morning for later this afternoon through Friday to include the northeast and north central Colorado. Current temperature in Julesburg is 17 degrees. It will be dry, breezy and a little warmer this afternoon across. the northeast plains. In the...
JULESBURG, CO
Hugo Daily News

Weather Update

After starting the week with freezing temperatures at night, we are going to have a big warm up as the week progresses. I am expecting 76 degrees on Thursday and 81 on Friday, but then another cold front will knock the temperatures down for the weekend with high temperatures only expected to be in the 50s. Precipitation is going to be hard to come by with only one chance during the next seven…
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says the snow fall will be mainly northwest of the New York City region. Rain is expected along coastal areas in the late morning and afternoon. The high will only reach 41 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Record high temps and rain on the way

Wednesday: A little sunshine to start and end the day, with mostly cloudy skies in between. High of 34. Thursday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in through the day. High of 44. Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and then rain later in the day. High of 56. Saturday:...
ENVIRONMENT
PennLive.com

Snow could usher in chilly Wednesday in the midstate

Parts of central Pennsylvania could see snow Wednesday, but do not expect it to turn into a blizzard. As of 7 a.m., the National Weather Service is calling for a 20% of light snow showers before 1 p.m. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 30s, single degrees above freezing.
ENVIRONMENT
105.7 The Hawk

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Warming Weather Soon

Pleasant weather arrives today with highs reaching the upper 50s and a few lower 60s as south winds gradually return ahead several short-waves that brings the next strong cold front into the state late Friday evening. The pressure gradient should tighten quickly this evening into overnight and wind speeds should respond into the 15 to 30 mph range as the first short wave emerges into the central plains. Gusty winds will remain Thursday and Friday with low-level moisture confined to the far southeastern quadrant of the state that may extend northward into far western Arkansas. As the next wave develops and interacts with the state, there will be a small window for a few showers, mostly across the far southern or eastern sections. The data is varied on the exact amount of moisture and instability, but we’ll keep a small window late Thursday evening into Friday even though most data keep activity east of the state. Gusty southwest winds are likely Friday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be near record highs again Friday depending upon the exact amount of cloud cover and the timing of the front. By Friday evening, the strong cold front sweeps into the region pushing the moisture out and bringing colder weather back to the state for a brief time. Locations across the I-35 corridor westward will have increased fire danger issues Friday as strong southwest winds and drier air advects into the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season A Hopeful Sign For Businesses That Rely On Winter Weather

BOSTON (CBS) – Some people Tuesday night were hopeful to see the first flakes of the season, while others not so much. “It does feel like snow, you know when it smells and there’s moisture in the air,” Beacon Hill resident Lisa Krakoff said. “If it’s just a dusting and adds to the very spirit I’m in a good mood. However, if I’m stuck on the Mass Pike for three hours, I’m not good,” Donna Buendo said. “I love snow. I have a tradition whenever it’s supposed to snow overnight, I sleep with my blinds open to watch it as...
BOSTON, MA
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | The Next Weather Maker Holds Off until the Weekend

The flakes were flying y'all! As the night goes on we should clear of precipitation tonight into Thursday as temperatures drop to the middle 20's. Some of us may wake to peeks of sunshine, but clouds will be rolling back in by the afternoon. Highs will rise to near 36 through peak warmth Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
merrillfotonews.com

Winter weather is here

There was no snow for the Christmas Parade Saturday evening, but ice and snow blew into the area in the early hours of Sunday morning and stayed into Monday, creating slippery road conditions and putting snow removal on the agenda for Merrill residents. Scraping ice and snow shoveling and blowing were the sounds of the season.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Gusty Wind And More Sun By Thursday Afternoon

Clouds and fog have settled over much of northern California today, and a storm will bring showers to the valley and snow to the mountains. We'll have a brighter, gusty Thursday with more rainy, snowy weather ahead. Although rain showers are possible tonight in the valley, the foothills and mountains will receive most of the rain and snow from our incoming storm. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect throught Thursday afternoon for the Sierra, eastern foothills and plateau. Lows tonight will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. After some morning showers we'll have gusty wind and afternoon sun Thursday. Highs will range from 40s in the mountains and foothills to 50s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT

