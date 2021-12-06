ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUSA swears in new vice president following Sanchez resignation

By Franzi Wild
Georgetown Voice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUSA swore in Thomas Leonard (COL ’23) as its new vice president following the official resignation of former VP Nicole Sanchez (SFS ’22) at its Dec. 5 meeting. Sanchez resigned to take a medical leave of absence and plans to return in the fall. According to GUSA president Nile Blass (COL...

georgetownvoice.com

