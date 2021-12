BTC/USD Trades between $47k and $52k as Bitcoin Holds above $47k– December 8, 2021. After December 4 price spike, BTC/USD has been fluctuating above the current support as Bitcoin holds above $47K. In a nutshell, Bitcoin is trading marginally as price fluctuates between $47,000 and $52,000 price levels. The bottom line is that Bitcoin is prone to decline while trading in the bearish trend zone. Today, BTC’s price is trading at $49,133 at the time of writing.

