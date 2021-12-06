Hunt County reported under very high fire danger Monday

Hunt County was listed by the Texas A&M Forest Service under “very high” and “high” levels of fire danger Monday, due to the recent lack of significant rainfall and the winds gusting out of the north with the passage of a powerful cold front.

Hunt County is forecast to be under a “moderate” fire danger Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for mostly clear, skies overnight with a low around 34 and north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 58 and an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning, but residents are being advised to take precautions before conducting any controlled burns.