ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

Hunt County reported under very high fire danger Monday

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6UYE_0dFlYQns00

Hunt County was listed by the Texas A&M Forest Service under “very high” and “high” levels of fire danger Monday, due to the recent lack of significant rainfall and the winds gusting out of the north with the passage of a powerful cold front.

Hunt County is forecast to be under a “moderate” fire danger Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for mostly clear, skies overnight with a low around 34 and north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 58 and an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Hunt County is currently not under a ban on outdoor burning, but residents are being advised to take precautions before conducting any controlled burns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Prosecutors keep focus on placing Maxwell at center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Hunt County, TX
Government
County
Hunt County, TX
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#East Wind
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
3K+
Followers
82
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy