After missing nine games because of what’s believed to be a hand/wrist injury, Blues alternate captain Brayden Schenn still is getting back on his game. “It’s taken time,” he said. “It’s not easy missing three weeks and really not even practicing with the guys because they were playing so much hockey. So you’re jumping right back into it. Just timing and getting the legs. Still continuing to battle and just trying to focus on little things and getting better game by game.”

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO