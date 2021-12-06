KIDSQ: New Holidays

SPIRIT OF HOLIDAY TRADITIONS FEATURING HOST CAROLINE MOORE. Cookeville, TN – “Spirit of Holiday Traditions” will premiere on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with Caroline Moore serving as the host. The show will include this year’s Merry and Bright Holiday Home Challenge Christmas Tour of Lights featuring the homes of Matt and Leslie Reep and Bob and Charlene Sealy. The show will also include spectacular holiday table décor from Dawson Davidson, Agriculture Advocate & Lifestyle Guru, and the history of Kwanzaa from Dr. Krystal D. F. Akehinmi, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Tennessee Tech.
