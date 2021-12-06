ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs (GS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $389.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 5.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Goldman Sachs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Goldman Sachs to post earnings of $11.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.65 billion, down 0.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $60.13 per share and revenue of $58.38 billion, which would represent changes of +143.05% and +31.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.13.

It is also worth noting that GS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report

