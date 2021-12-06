Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $15.78, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had lost 8.02% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinder Morgan as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.39 billion, up 8.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $15.59 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +33.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.86% lower within the past month. Kinder Morgan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kinder Morgan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.97, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

