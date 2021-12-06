ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the...

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
The Independent

China threatens “firm countermeasures” as White House pledges to boycott Beijing Olympics

Joining a global chorus of calls for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Monday that no US government officials will be attending the global sporting event to be held in China in February, it has been reported.The Biden administration’s pullout is meant to send a message to China on the international stage without restricting the participation of US athletes, CNN reported, early on Monday citing multiple White House sources. The move was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki later in the day.“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic...
CBS News

Fears mount that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine could be reaching a boiling point as both sides have deployed troops to their shared border. Russian officials denied their deployment is for an invasion, saying it's for military exercies. Nina Krushcheva, an international affairs professor at the New School, explains to CBSN's Lana Zak about the tensions between the countries.
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
Navy Times

Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems near the Kuril Islands, a Pacific chain also claimed by Japan. The move appeared intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of...
thedrive

The U.S. Wants South Korea To Help Take On The Chinese Military As Well As North Korea

A new joint war plan is coming together and it envisages an expanded role for the South Korean military in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea and the United States are working on a new joint war plan as the two allies seek to keep pace with North Korea’s rapidly developing military capabilities. The new operational planning will also respond to the growing military threat presented by China, with the aim of increasingly including South Korea within a broader regional posture, as Seoul also looks to its own security challenges beyond the peninsula.
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
wkzo.com

U.S. military leaders in S.Korea for talks over N.Korea, alliance

SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other top military officials were set to gather in South Korea on Wednesday to discuss the future of their military alliance and plans to counter threats from North Korea. Austin was due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, while General Mark...
