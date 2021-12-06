Skiing Santas cruise the slopes in Miane

While Vegas is no longer the world’s gambling capital, having lost that crown to Macau over fifteen years ago, it remains the planet’s premium resort city. Before the pandemic hit, the total tourism-related economic output of Sin City was $63.6 billion. Despite flashing lights and gaming floors being the first associations that come to mind when this Mojave Desert destination gets mentioned, many of those that flock to it each year come with no intention of risking their money on games of chance. They do so for a myriad of other business/leisure reasons.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO