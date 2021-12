Under Biden, US looks ‘weak, feeble’ to enemies. Joe Biden’s presidency has been a big a flop, presenting the USA as weak, feeble, and incompetent. Fifty-plus years on the government “dole” and Biden has no clue what people do to provide for their homes and families. He stopped the Keystone pipelines and put thousands of union members out of work. Remember, he said, “I don’t work for you,” and he meant it! The pipelines had to be replaced by inefficient rail and truck traffic causing more pollution, contrary to the Democrats’ claimed climate change and environmental concerns.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO