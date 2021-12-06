Bench honors military, first responders

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday as the country honors him following his death Sunday at the age of 98. Lying in state is one of the most solemn American traditions, reserved only for select prominent individuals. Dole becomes only the 33rd person in U.S. history to lie in state in the Rotunda. Since the turn of the century, only Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, and Presidents George H.W. Bush, Ford and Reagan have lain in state in that location.
