Washington State

Nobel medals distributed in Washington

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes in chemistry, physics and medicine received...

www.fltimes.com

24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 14.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Washington. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 2, 578,263,565 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 176.2% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
WASHINGTON STATE
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
MILITARY
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
abc17news.com

Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes are receiving their awards in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. The coronavirus has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm for a second year. It is usually attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics. Literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was the first to get his prize in a lunchtime ceremony Monday at the Swedish ambassador’s residence in London. Other winners will receive their medals and diplomas at ceremonies this week in Europe and the United States. The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded separately in Norwegian capital Oslo on Friday.
WORLD
MilitaryTimes

Three soldiers to be awarded Medals of Honor

President Joe Biden will soon present Medals of Honor to three soldiers for actions in Iraq and Afghanistan in the coming weeks, according to a source and a Washington Post report. The three recipients will be:. Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who died of burns sustained in October 2005 after...
MILITARY
Register Citizen

Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times. Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Nobel Prizes#Medicine#Physics#Chemistry#Breaking News#Ap Archive
renfrewtoday.ca

Is a Platinum Jubilee medal in the cards?

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Cheryl Gallant wants the Federal Government to commission a medal celebration the 70th anniversary of our majesty’s coronation. She’s sponsoring a petition going to create the medallion since the Prime Minister didn’t think of the idea on his own. The MP believes such a memento would celebrate a threefold...
POLITICS
The News-Messenger

Today is: Nobel Prize Day

The Nobel Prizes, considered by many to be the most prestigious awards in the world, are conferred today at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremonies, on what is known as Nobel Prize Day or The Nobel Day. Nobel Prizes are given out in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, economics, and peace.
CELEBRATIONS
Finger Lakes Times

Flags lowered after death of US Republican politician Bob Dole

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff outside public buildings in Washington following the death of veteran Republican politician Bob Dole. Dole, a long-time US senator from Kansas who ran for president in 1996 against Bill Clinton, died on Sunday at the age...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Princeton University

Princeton's Nobel laureates for 2021 receive their medals in celebrations around the world

In ceremonies across the country and the world this week, Princeton’s five Nobel Prize laureates for 2021 — Syukuro Manabe (physics), David MacMillan (chemistry), Joshua Angrist (economic sciences), David Card (economic sciences) and Maria Ressa (Nobel Peace Prize) — delivered their Nobel lectures and were awarded their Nobel Prize medals and diplomas.
PRINCETON, NJ
Finger Lakes Times

DENIM SPIRIT: What is normalcy?

Now that we are safely bedded down between Thanksgiving and Christmas, not too close to either one to feel like a killjoy, allow me to share a fear with you. “Fear” may be a misnomer because I am not afraid so much as expectant, attentive, and resolved. I...
SOCIETY
teamusa.org

Medals continue for USA Juniors in Igls

IGLS, Austria - The future of USA Luge continues to look bright, after its athletes added another four medals at a December 10-11 Junior World Cup event in Igls, site of the 1964 and 1976 Olympic Winter Games. In the Youth A men’s doubles competition, Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa...
SPORTS
The Independent

Deadly twin tornados illuminated by lightning in Arkansas

Two deadly twin tornadoes were illuminated by lighting as they ripped through Arkansas on Friday night. The spectacular footage, captured in the city of Bay, shows the twisters moving across the landscape. Up to 100 people are feared dead after a number of tornadoes broke out not only in Arkansas,...
ENVIRONMENT

