Watch now: 'We need justice,' pleads girlfriend of MetroBus driver shot on Friday

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

audacy.com

Police: Man who shot MetroBus driver also shot at another bus in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man has been charged for shooting a MetroBus driver in St. Louis, causing it to crash, and shooting at another bus. Police say Isaiah L. Houston, 30, shot driver Jonathan Cobb around 7:10 p.m. on Friday night near Glen Echo Country Club, in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Cobb was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Police looking for person who shot MetroBus driver take person into custody

A MetroBus operator shot while driving a bus in Beverly Hills late Friday remained in critical condition Monday and was “fighting for his life,” police said. Jonathan Cobb, 33, was driving his route in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County just after 7 p.m. Friday when someone outside the bus fired a weapon at a side window, said Lt. Tim Burger, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis police searching for van in investigation into Baden homicide

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are searching for a van investigators believe is connected to a Nov. 14 homicide in the city's Baden neighborhood. Police say they are seeking information on the van in the investigation into the shooting death of Quintell Dickerson, 39, of Riverview. Police found Dickerson...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Nashville News Hub

Mother jailed after she placed her days old baby in a travel cooler and abandoned it by the side of the road; the child’s remains were found 1 week later

According to the court documents, the 20-year-old mother was sentenced to 23 years in prison after she reportedly admitted to killing her newborn daughter in 2019. The mother reportedly placed her days old infant in a travel cooler. She then closed the cooler and left it by the side of the road. The baby was found one week later by a man who called the authorities. “So I was at the club. So I seen what was in this book bag, and it’s a baby in here. It’s a dead baby. It’s a dead baby, yes. I’m right here where the baby at now. Yeah, I’m about to have a heart attack.” the 911 caller reportedly said.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
