Watch now: 'We need justice,' pleads girlfriend of MetroBus driver shot on Friday

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man has been charged for shooting a MetroBus driver in St. Louis, causing it to crash, and shooting at another bus. Police say Isaiah L. Houston, 30, shot driver Jonathan Cobb around 7:10 p.m. on Friday night near Glen Echo Country Club, in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Cobb was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.
A MetroBus operator shot while driving a bus in Beverly Hills late Friday remained in critical condition Monday and was “fighting for his life,” police said. Jonathan Cobb, 33, was driving his route in the 3400 block of Lucas and Hunt Road in north St. Louis County just after 7 p.m. Friday when someone outside the bus fired a weapon at a side window, said Lt. Tim Burger, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.
ST. LOUIS – Major Case Squad is giving an update on the shooting of a Metro bus driver from Friday night. Officials from the region’s largest transit system, Bi-State Development, are beefing up security for bus drivers and riders after a MetroBus driver was shot Friday evening. The driver has remained in the hospital in critical condition […]
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Mo and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office announced charges against Isaiah L. Houston, 30, of St. Louis. He is accused of shooting and wounding a MetroBus driver from East St. Louis, Illinois.
PINE LAWN — As Metro Transit employees remained shaken and a family pleaded for help, law enforcement officials on Monday took a man into custody in connection with the weekend shooting that left a MetroBus driver in critical condition. Jonathan Cobb, also known by his DJ name, J Traxx, was...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The suspect in a shooting that left a MetroBus driver critically injured is facing several new charges. Earlier this week, 30-year-old Isaiah Houston was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting. At that time, he was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) - According to the union that represents MetroBus drivers, since the shooting of bus driver Jonathan Cobb on Friday night, a significant number of drivers have not shown up for work. Catina Wilson is vice president of Amalgamated Transit local 788. "They're scared," she said. Cobb suffered...
