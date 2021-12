Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Timberwolves have added McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt to the injury report ahead of Monday's 8:00pm ET tip-off. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid will be in line for more work if McDaniels and/or Vanderbilt are unavailable. McDaniels will benefit if he can play but Vanderbilt is out.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO