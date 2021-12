Every year, Hollywood gives millions to LGBTQ organizations, partnering with the likes of GLAAD, HRC, The Trevor Project and The Point Foundation for starry galas as A-listers sit on their boards or serve on host committees. But it’s the “T” that seems to have gotten less financial commitment than the rest of the acronym, as transgender organizations report a mixed bag of industry support — even as Dave Chappelle’s transphobic comments in his recent Netflix special brought a renewed spotlight to the issues many trans people still face. “We’re seeing much more thoughtfulness out of Hollywood about trans characters and casting...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO