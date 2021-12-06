The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round

Can you imagine experiencing the joys of the holiday season in the midst of a sweltering Michigan summer? There’s one incredible Christmas store near Detroit where you can do just that. Whether you’re a full-blown Christmas fanatic or a kid at heart who’s searching for a dose of childlike glee, this sprawling shop will capture your heart. Get ready to step into a year-round holiday dreamland.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is located in Frankenmuth, just 90 minutes by car from Detroit.

While we’ve extensively covered Frankenmuth and its endless Bavarian-inspired charm, Bronner’s is certainly deserving of its own feature. After all, this decidedly festive store is absolutely one-of-a-kind.

As its name implies, Bronner’s is a real wonderland of seasonal magic -- but you don’t have to wait until the holiday season to appreciate it. In every month, visitors can step inside to embrace the joys of Christmas.

Known as the “World’s Largest Christmas Store,” this massive locale is home to a 7.35-acre building and more than 20 acres of outdoor space, making for an inventory that would impress Santa Claus himself.

When you step inside, you’ll be happily overwhelmed by the seemingly endless shelves of ornaments, Christmas trees, nativity sets, garland, and decor galore. There’s a real sense of delight throughout.

Stock up on fun figurines, pick up a few pieces for your front yard, or buy gifts for the next major holiday. No matter how you spend your time at Bronner’s, you’ll find it almost impossible to leave empty-handed.

If that weren’t enough, the store’s friendly staff are well-versed in all things Christmas, so you’ll have assistance in finding the perfect item. In fact, you might just wonder if you’ve entered the North Pole.

Whether it’s mid-December or the dog days of summer, one thing is absolutely certain: a fun-filled journey to Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in all its vibrant, sparkling glory is so worth the drive from Detroit.

For additional information about Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, click here.

Address: Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland, 25 Christmas Ln, Frankenmuth, MI 48734, USA