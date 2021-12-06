ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Beware of Removable Media Place in Cyber Crime

By Enplugged
enplugged.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven something as big as a global meeting of nations could have its share of cyber mischief, and innocent-looking USB thumb drives and smartphone rechargers could be the crime tools. Not all malicious threats are clear to notice as DDoS (distributed denial of service). The G20 Summit was held in St....

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

The State Of Cyber Extortion Crime In South Africa

The ransomware story is getting longer and more complicated and South African organisations are not excluded. The KnowBe4 and ITWeb Ransomware Survey took a deep look into the South African organisation, finding that ransomware and cybercrime are increasingly impacting organisations on the continent. While many companies (32%) were attacked in 2021, some multiple times (12%), 64% of organisations believe they are prepared, and 67% would not pay the ransom. According to Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, the South African market with its growing economy and cyber dependence, is becoming increasingly tasty as a cyber extortion snack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Connecticut

The Top Business Book of 2021 Is All About Cyber Crime — and How Your Data Gets Hacked

You might think cybersecurity is too complicated or boring to worry about. This year's best business book wants to convince you otherwise. The Financial Times and consulting firm McKinsey & Company recently announced their Business Book of the Year for 2021: "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," by journalist Nicole Perlroth, published in February by Bloomsbury. The book delves into the frightening world of cyber attacks, and the increasingly sophisticated hackers who perpetrate them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
youralaskalink.com

Canadian Man Charged with Cyber Crimes

Added by atagliaferri on December 8, 2021. An Ottawa man is facing charges in both Canada and the U.S. in connection with a number of ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks. Following an incident in April 2018, 31-year-old Matthew Philbert of Ottawa, Canada, was charged with cybersecurity offenses – one count...
PUBLIC SAFETY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Twitter to Remove Private Media

Twitter has altered its privacy rules so that images of individuals posted without the subject’s consent can be taken down from its online platform. The social media company said it was expanding its existing private information policy to include “private media” to combat cyber-harassment. News of the policy change came...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Crime#Cyberattack#Personal Data#Smartphone#Removable Media Place#The European Union#The European Council#The European Central Bank#G20#Business 20#Usb#Italian#Corriere Della Sera
Fox News

Donald Trump rips media for refusing to cover national crime surge: 'Our country is being destroyed'

Former President Donald Trump knocked the mainstream media for failing to report on the nationwide crime surge amid rampant anti-police rhetoric across the country. The 45th president joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the media's absent approach in refusing to cover the issue plaguing a string of cities, and the state of policing in America under the Biden administration.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
enplugged.com

Bitcoin Ransom

DDoS extortion is certainly not a new trick by the hacker community, but there have been several new developments to it. Notable among them is the use of Bitcoin as a method of payment. DD4BC (DDoS for Bitcoin) is a hacker (or hacker group) who has been found to extort victims with DdoS attacks, demanding payment via Bitcoin. DD4BC seems to focus on the gaming and payment processing industries that use Bitcoin.
BITCOIN
enplugged.com

Marketing to Women When They Want to Buy

The first step of marketing to women is being there when she wants to buy. Before a consumer will start paying attention to any marketing communication, she has to consider herself in the market, whether it’s for a new car, new smartphone, more life insurance or any other product or service.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
enplugged.com

Do Yourself This Favor: Technology Cleanse

New disorders have been named to accommodate the growing number of people addicted to specific technologies; World of Warcraft and other video games, Facebook, Smartphones at dinner, Candy Crush, and more. Anyone remember the craze of the most addicting Facebook game of them all, Farmville?! Most Americans can say they would like to be less glued to their technology. Screen time has been known to cause sleep disturbance, and with work becoming more mobile, it becomes more and more invasive of our personal time. You can set boundaries, and a priming technology cleanse might be just what the doctor ordered to begin living in the real world and online with balance. Follow the following suggestions to have a successful technology cleanse.
TECHNOLOGY
enplugged.com

Here’s Why the Cryptocurrency Dash Puts Bitcoin to Shame

Cryptocurrencies are all the rage right now. Everywhere, you see headlines with impressive thousand percent gains for “coins” like bitcoin. But what gives them value? When have you ever used bitcoin?. The truth is that it’s not practical right now, primarily due to the amount of time it...
CURRENCIES
globalvoices.org

How ‘cyber troops’ influence Indonesia's politics, policies, and media landscape

Cyber troops are teams dedicated to swaying and manipulating public opinion through coordinated internet and social media campaigns organized by governments, powerful parties, or corporations. Inside Indonesia, a quarterly magazine based out of Melbourne, released an issue in November discussing the rise of cyber troops in Indonesia and how they have influenced issues ranging from elections to the controversial Omnibus Law on Job Creation and the nation’s COVID-19 policy.
ASIA
enplugged.com

The Top 7 Mistakes Newbies Make While Building Their Online Empires

The internet began in the 1980s and became mainstream by the 1990s when the likes of Yahoo!, Amazon, eBay, and Google jumpstarted their empires. By the middle of the 2000s when YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter opened their doors for the masses to jump in, the world had become a huge flattened global village. Today we are the citizens of the world. George Orwell’s nineteen eighty-four, first written in 1949, is here but unlike the dire prediction of 1984, the internet has democratized communication and commerce and nothing can stop its onward march.
ECONOMY
enplugged.com

The Impact Of COVID-19 On Search Trends And SEO

For the last two months, the whole SEO community has been talking about the latest COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and its impact on organic traffic and performance. It has been seen that there has been a significant dip in the organic performance of websites across different verticals. And at the same time, there are also many verticals where a notable rise in organic traffic is observed. There are various new Search Engines Results Page (SERP) features that one can see emerging on different search engines such as Google.
INTERNET
enplugged.com

NordVPN Review – A Highly Rated App With Dual VPN Capabilities and Easy Installation

NordVPN has proved itself time and time again as an excellent, reliable Virtual Private Network provider. With nearly 5,000 across the globe, it is a huge service, yet still provides its services with a minimalist approach. It’s easy to use and setup on your PC or Android device. Up to six devices can be connected to the VPN via this program. Read any NordVPN review and you will find that there are plenty of positive things said about it.
CELL PHONES
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy