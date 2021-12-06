Schaumburg drafts four-year plan to improve bicycle friendliness

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS SECTION A1 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The Board of Education of School District U-46, Kane County, Illinois, hereby gives notice that sealed lump sum, individual bids per school, will be received for Boiler Replacement at the following schools: Coleman Elementary School, Project No. 684; Heritage Elementary School, Project No. 877; Independence Center for Early Learning, Project No. 1052; Ronald D. O'Neal Elementary School, Project No. 1402; and Wayne Elementary School, Project No. 1552. In this project, the work includes the replacement of existing boiler and all associated work at the above listed schools, as listed in the Bid Documents. Refer to Drawings and Project Manual for full extent of the work required. CONSTRUCTION BONDS REQUIRED: Upon award of Contract, a Performance Bond and Material & Labor Payment Bond will be required from the General Contractor for 100% of the contract sum, payable to the Owner. PREVAILING WAGE LAW: This project is subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130). COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: Per Illinois Governor's Executive Order 2021-20, all individuals who enter or work at or for U 46 or a U-46 school must provide EITHER (1) evidence of sufficient vaccination against COVID 19, OR (2) evidence of negative COVID-19 tests at least weekly, or on a more frequent basis as may be required. School District U-46 fully complies with State Executive Orders. PREQUALIFICATION PROCEDURE: All interested bidders are required to complete an AIA Document A305 Contractor's Qualification Statement and submit them with all bidding documents at the time of bid. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for December 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Coleman Elementary School, 1220 Dundee Avenue, Elgin, Illinois 60120. Please arrive 30 minutes early to sign-in and receive visitor's badge at main entrance. Attendance at the meeting is limited to a maximum of 2 team members per Bidding Contractor due to social distancing requirements. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and keep six feet social distancing at all times while on School District U-46 premises. Upon completion of site walk-through at Coleman Elementary School, site walk-throughs will follow at Ronald D. O'Neal Elementary, then Heritage Elementary School, Independence Center for Early Learning, and ending at Wayne Elementary School. Attendance is mandatory at all site walk-throughs. BID GUARANTEE: Contractors shall guarantee their submitted Bid Proposal for a ninety (90) day period from the date of Bid Opening. BID PACKAGE SUBMITTAL: Bids will be due on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. local time via the School District's RFP/Bid Portal (refer to BID DOCUMENTS paragraph below for information on portal). Contractors will upload all required bid forms and documentation individually to the bidding portal. Refer to Form of Bid for all required bid documentation. Receipt of a Bid Bond of ten percent (10%) of the amount of the base bid(s) and all alternates and allowances, or Cashier's Check made payable to School District U-46 is required prior to time of virtual Bid Opening. Contractor shall send the original Bid Bond or Cashier's Check to the Business Services Office (School District U 46 Business Services, 1474 Sheldon Drive Elgin, Illinois 60120) via Certified Mail, UPS, or FedEx to ensure confirmed delivery prior to Bid Opening. If Contractor has an electronic certification process, then they will be able to upload the Bid Bond into the bidding portal. Bids will not be accepted without a Bid Bond / Cashier's Check at Bid Opening. All vendors that attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting will receive an invite to the public bid opening conducted by the Business Services Department. Upon completion of the pre-bid meeting, the person that was in attendance will receive the invite via email to a zoom meeting on the bid's established bid opening date and time. At that time, the bid will be unsealed and all bid totals will be read aloud and will be able to be visually viewed on the screen. We will send out a public notice to all bidders with the copy of the tally shortly thereafter. BID DOCUMENTS: Bid Documents, including Drawings and Specifications, are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bid Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub. com/portal/?tab=login starting on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Registration is required to access the specifications; however, registration is easy and free! If needed, registration instructions are available at https://support.gobonfire.com/hc/en-us/articles/3 60011135513-Vendor-Registration For more information, please contact Jeffrey Leverenz at Mechanical Services Associates Corp., 815 788 8901. Published in Daily Herald December 11, 12, 2021 (4574786) , posted 12/11/2021.

