Gift card scams are on the rise—and they may be happening just feet from your place in the checkout line. In the first nine months of 2021, nearly 40,000 consumers reported losing $148 million in gift card scams, according to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). That’s more than what was reported in all of 2020, and may be a mere fraction of the problem as fewer than 5% of gift card scam victims report the crime.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO