Rogue waves caused by the pandemic are still washing over the cruise ship operator's decks. Norwegian needs to take on more debt before it can hope to reach calmer seas. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) ended the month of November 24.1% down from where they started, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the cruise ship operator reported third-quarter earnings that indicated that while it is charting a course to profitability once more, it hasn't quite reached shelter from the squalls kicked up by the pandemic.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO