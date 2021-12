Rimowa’s newest product was created for your next big night on the town. The German luggage manufacturer has just unveiled a new design called the One Bottle Case, which was specifically manufactured to hold and protect a single bottle of champagne. Overkill? Of course not. The purpose-built accessory has everything you need to transport your favorite bubbly to its destination unscathed. Open it up and you’ll find a padded compartment with room for a bottle of Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot or Moët & Chandon—and nothing else. The interior and its three removable cushions are lined with glass-coddling microfiber, to insulate the champagne...

