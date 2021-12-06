ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Cover crops in vineyards mitigate erosion, boost soil nutrients

By Sam Jones
Napa Valley Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the winter rains come to Napa Valley, soil erosion is at the top of many viticulturists’ minds. Terracing and other structural changes to the terroir are largely a mitigation method of the past, with many vineyards planting the grassy patches between their rows with mustards, legumes, and grasses as cover...

