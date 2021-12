As we begin to mourn the loss of Davide Giri, who was taken from our community and the world far too soon, we write to share additional support resources available today. In addition to the candlelight vigil at 5 PM on Butler Lawn, south of the Sundial, the University is hosting quiet reflection spaces this afternoon from 2-5 PM in Earl Hall and in St. Paul’s Chapel for those who would like to come together to remember Davide. Chaplain Davis, and staff from Religious Life, the School of Engineering and Applied Science, and University Life will be available for those who may need additional support.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO