'You're the unlucky group,' CEO fires hundreds over Zoom

By CNN
 1 day ago
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off more than 900...

CNN

Intel CEO: The best way to fix America's chip shortage

Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
CNN

Employers are preparing for big pay raises in 2022

If you have a job, you're probably getting a bigger raise next year. Base pay may increase by an average of 3.9% in 2022, the largest one-year projected hike since 2008, according to The Conference Board's latest wage survey of 240 companies, the majority of which each employ more than 10,000 people.
The Independent

CEO of Better.com fires 900 employees over Zoom call

The CEO of US-based digital mortgage company, Better.com, fired 900 employees on a Zoom call on Wednesday (1 December). Vishal Garg can be heard telling employees in the above video call: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately.”
CBS News

Better.com CEO apologizes for firing 900 workers via Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered." Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.
The Independent

Vishal Garg: CEO who fired 900 people on Zoom before Christmas has history of fraud, mismanagement allegations

Nine-hundred employees at the digital mortgage company Better.com have received an unwanted early Christmas gift: unemployment. The termination announcement was made during a now-viral Zoom call by the company's founder and CEO, Vishal Garg. Employees on the call said in total the announcement lasted about three minutes, during which Mr Garg explained why he was terminating the "unlucky group" of employees, "effective immediately." "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Mr Garg, 43, said during the call. The terminated...
MarketWatch

Better.com CEO fired over 900 people via Zoom. What is a ‘safe space’ to hear this news during a pandemic?

Is there a tactful way to fire an employee over Zoom?. That is the question many are asking in light of the news that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg terminated the jobs of 900-plus workers last week via the video platform. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” said the mortgage company executive as he delivered the news.
wmar2news

Mortgage company fires 900 people over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, told a reported 900 employees on a Zoom call that they were being let go. "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on the call. "Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately."
MLive

CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call just before the holidays

Don Sweeney, The Charlotte Observer (TNS) About 900 employees at a New York-based digital mortgage company with offices in California, North Carolina and Texas signed onto a live Zoom call only to discover their jobs had been eliminated just before the holidays. Vishal Garg, chief executive officer of Better.com, delivered...
The Guardian

‘Not great news’: US boss fires 900 employees on a Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company has drawn criticism after he reportedly fired 900 employees on a Zoom call. “I come to you with not great news,” Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, is heard saying at the beginning of the video call made on Wednesday last week. Footage of the call was widely circulated on social media.
Inc.com

5 Things the Better.com CEO Did Wrong When He Fired 900 People--Over Zoom

Not every business is booming, so it's no shock that a company would have to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg recently announced a layoff of about 9 percent of his company's workforce, which amounted to around 900 people. Having not seen the company books, I can only assume that this is the right financial decision. But how he handled it is all wrong.
