Caltech Files Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

By STAFF REPORT
pasadenanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a lawsuit, Caltech is claiming that Samsung’s Galaxy phones, tablets, and watches use Wi-Fi chips that infringe five of its data-transmission patents. “Samsung has infringed the ’710 patent by making, using, selling, offering for sale, and/or importing into the United States, without authority, the Accused Products which practice each and...

