The New York Giants pulled off a win against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 and will look to make it two in a row this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. Things may just have gotten a bit more difficult for the Giants, however. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is battling a strained neck that could keep him sidelined in Week 13. Jones apparently sustained the injury during the win over the Eagles, though he was able to play through it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO