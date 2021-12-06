Halo Infinite Campaign requires an online connection to start

Halo Infinite has been doing exceptionally well in the last week since its launch. The title has been instrumental in making Halo more accessible than ever, thanks to a year delay and more cash flow from Microsoft. Finally, the series has gone free to play, which of course introduces many new fears. While micro-transaction cosmetics and new armors will be paid, fans are wondering where some favorite items are. With the launch of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer content being solid so far, many weapons and vehicles did not make the initial cut. There’s no telling what they will add next, but leaks have already been giving glimpses about new weaponry. These variations of previous weapons are a returning mechanic from Halo 5. Confirmed via GreenKnight on YouTube, Halo Infinite weapon variants will be released sometime in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO