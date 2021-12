On Monday, MLS Next Pro announced their slew of clubs that will participate in the league's 2022 inaugural season. The first corporate sponsor is set to be Adidas. MLS Next Pro was established this past June by Major League Soccer, and is a professional league that will complete an integrated player pathway from MLS Next to the senior squads. MLS Next Pro will offer young players and experienced professionals the chance to develop their talents, all while competing for the leagues championship.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO