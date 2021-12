The New England Patriots officially took over the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Bill Belichick’s team strengthened that positioning in the conference with a gritty 14-10 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Amid 50 mph wind gusts, Mac Jones threw the ball only three times and the Patriots used 222 yards on the ground to complement the league’s best defense.

