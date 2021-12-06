ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. athletes will continue...

