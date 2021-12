It’s been a week and a half since I recapped the performance of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their regular season finale against the Stanford Cardinal, but it feels years worth of change have taken place. Brian Kelly is no more, having transmogrified into a purple-clad Foghorn Leghorn and migrated to the land of voodoo, Mardi Gras, and jambalaya that will make him flush worse than a Tommy Rees interception off the head of TJ Jones. His successor Marcus Freeman has been embraced with a rapidity and enthusiasm I genuinely have never seen from the Notre Dame fanbase all my life. One more time, for good measure:

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO