ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

NRHEG's Schultz hits 1,000 points, Owatonna boys hockey falls on the road, BP girls pick up big win, Westfield wrestling opens season

By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team continued its hot start to the 2021-22 season with a 83-14 blowout victory against United South Central, which included a special milestone. The Panthers junior guard Sidney Schultz surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during her 20-point performance against the Rebels. On top of...

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Prosecutors keep focus on placing Maxwell at center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Falls, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Caledonia, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Owatonna, MN
Sports
City
Blooming Prairie, MN
The Hill

Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Hockey#Westfield#Nrheg 83#United South Central#Panthers#Rebels#Farmington Tigers

Comments / 0

Community Policy