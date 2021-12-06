NRHEG's Schultz hits 1,000 points, Owatonna boys hockey falls on the road, BP girls pick up big win, Westfield wrestling opens season
The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team continued its hot start to the 2021-22 season with a 83-14 blowout victory against United South Central, which included a special milestone. The Panthers junior guard Sidney Schultz surpassed the 1,000 career point mark during her 20-point performance against the Rebels. On top of...www.southernminn.com
