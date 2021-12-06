ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump’s North Carolina Intervention Speaks to 2022 Ambitions

By Caleb Ecarma
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump is officially putting his finger—and really his whole hand—on the scale in North Carolina. Over the weekend, the ex-president made a deliberate move to shake up the Republican field in the race to replace retiring Senator Richard Burr. According to Politico, Trump met with Mark Walker, a former North...

Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
WNCT

NC GOP Senate primary intensifies as campaigns go negative

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A court ruling delaying North Carolina’s high-stakes GOP Senate primary has increased pressure on former President Donald Trump’s favored candidate to agree to a debate schedule and has given his opponents more space to renew attacks on him. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed in the race, believes it would be […]
BBC

Donald Trump swears in criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s loyalty

Former US President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on his once-close ally, ex-Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disloyalty. Mr Trump said he was furious at Mr Netanyahu for the way he congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, using an expletive towards him. He also said...
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Report: Trump Is Systematically Laying the Groundwork to Steal the 2024 Election

No one, probably himself included, knows if Donald Trump is going to run for president again in 2024. In the not-running column, there’s the fact that he spent most of his adult life teasing runs for office without ever going through with it until 2015. Also he is famously lazy and hated the actual responsibilities being POTUS entailed. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going...this is more work than in my previous life,” he told Reuters in 2017. “I thought it would be easier.” Yes, it was an extremely rude awakening for the reality-TV host to learn that being the leader of the free world didn’t simply involve some speeches here and some military parades there. Necessarily, he made some changes to the gig to make it more palatable to his style—watching an absolutely absurd number of hours of TV a day, rolling up to the Oval Office at noon, not reading his intelligence briefings, ignoring warnings of a global pandemic—but when it came to the actual work of running the country, Trump-y boy was not a fan.
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’

Let’s say it straight:  Every Georgia Republican who votes for former Sen. David Perdue in next year’s gubernatorial primary is voting to strangle American democracy and replace it with an arrangement in which elections can be overturned on a whim, just because somebody says so. There is no other rationale for Perdue’s candidacy, no other […] The post Bookman: Perdue’s candidacy ‘a continuation of the coup attempt and insurrection that Trump launched’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Washington Times

Appeals court rules against Trump in Jan. 6 records case

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Thursday against an effort by President Donald Trump to shield documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The three-judge panel said there was a “unique legislative need” for documents that the committee has requested but whose...
