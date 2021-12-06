Donald Trump’s North Carolina Intervention Speaks to 2022 Ambitions

No one, probably himself included, knows if Donald Trump is going to run for president again in 2024. In the not-running column, there’s the fact that he spent most of his adult life teasing runs for office without ever going through with it until 2015. Also he is famously lazy and hated the actual responsibilities being POTUS entailed. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going...this is more work than in my previous life,” he told Reuters in 2017. “I thought it would be easier.” Yes, it was an extremely rude awakening for the reality-TV host to learn that being the leader of the free world didn’t simply involve some speeches here and some military parades there. Necessarily, he made some changes to the gig to make it more palatable to his style—watching an absolutely absurd number of hours of TV a day, rolling up to the Oval Office at noon, not reading his intelligence briefings, ignoring warnings of a global pandemic—but when it came to the actual work of running the country, Trump-y boy was not a fan.

