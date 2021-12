The holidays are more than just about presents and food for some. For people of a faith, they are about the messages and stories behind them. As a Christian, Christmas to me is about Jesus’ birthday. Christmas is a reminder to be thankful for the sacrifices Jesus has made and all the people He has put in my life to be grateful for, both in my hometown of Pella, Iowa, and Iowa City.

