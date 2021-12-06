ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

New Concept Store Turn 7 Now Open at Mall in Moorestown NJ

By Heather DeLuca
 5 days ago
A new kind of retail store just set up shop at Moorestown Mall in Burlington County. It's called Turn 7 Liquidations, and its merchandise reportedly turns over every seven days!. Turn 7, the brainchild of Formal Mills founder Rick Forman, opened its doors on Thursday in the former Lord...

