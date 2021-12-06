New Concept Store Turn 7 Now Open at Mall in Moorestown NJ

Since when do you have to put down a deposit to make a nail appointment? This is something I have never heard of or even experienced until today. My parents are in town because my dad is working an event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. My mom came along and is using the week as a mini vacation. While my dad is working, she has plans to explore Philly, site see, shop, and try new foods in Center City. Today I met her downtown to have some girl time. We were trying to book an appointment in the area to get our nails and toes done. The only place that had an appointment available didn't have one until 5 pm. I knew I would be able to make that time because I had to come to work, so my mom proceeded to book for just herself. The receptionist on the phone told her it would be a $20 deposit to secure her appointment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO