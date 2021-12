For now, the whole world is waiting for scientists to figure out how much of a threat the omicron coronavirus variant actually is. That will take several weeks at least, according to experts. Science will need to answer big questions about how transmissible the new variant is, how well it overcomes the immunity conferred by inoculation or prior infection, whether it causes more severe illness than other variations of the virus, and so on.

