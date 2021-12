A North Carolina man who killed his own father, a police chief in their town, as a teen will soon be released from prison. Nathanael High, 34, could be released from prison as early as 2023, local outlet WSOC-TV reports. While High was initially sentenced to life without parole in 2004 for shooting his father to death two years prior, changes in state law have since prevented minors from getting life without parole. High was 15 when he and his 13-year-old girlfriend shot his dad Randy High as he slept in his bed. He had claimed that his father, who was then the chief of the Gaston College Police Department, had been abusing him.

