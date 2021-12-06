ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

COVID-related stress weighs heavily on Gen Z

By Fox Wilmington
 6 days ago

Isolation. Anxiety. Uncertainty. The stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have taken a toll on Americans of all ages, but a new poll finds that teens and young adults have faced some of the heaviest struggles as they come of age during a time of extreme turmoil. Overall, more than...

