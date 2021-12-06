ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afterschool Programs Support Students And Families

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

(StatePoint) Afterschool programs keep children safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised after the school days ends and until they return from their jobs. During the pandemic, the role of afterschool programs grew, with expanded...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Washington Times-Herald

How to help kids find suitable volunteering opportunities

Volunteering is a great way for people to give back to their communities. Many people give back out of a desire to help others, but those same individuals may acknowledge that volunteering benefits volunteers most of all. Various studies examining the benefits of volunteering on volunteers have been conducted in...
KIDS
Moore News

Programs introduce students to world of agriculture

For most 4th and 8th grade students in Moore County, food comes from grocery stores and meals magically appear on plates every day at certain times. Cotton and wool clothing, leather shoes, and a number of other products are just things purchased in stores or that arrive in packages from the post office or Fed Ex and other companies. Not a lot of thought goes into where those products ultimately come from and how that process could have an impact on their lives. Last Tuesday and Wednesday, a number of agriculture-related organizations in Moore County came together in the Moore County Community Building to put on two days of instruction and hands-on experiences for the county's 4th and 8th grade students to let them know exactly how the many products they rely on come into being, how agriculture affects their lives as residents of Moore County, and how they could make a living and build a future working in some part of the complicated and rapidly-changing industry that has now come to be known as agribusiness.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Rebuttal: Math Supports BIPOC Students

If you asked a random high school student what their least favorite subject was, many would say math. Math is seen as “fairly useless in many careers,” and some say they just “don’t get numbers.” While it’s okay to not enjoy math, it’s a fundamental part of the world around us, and we need students who will solve the world’s problems. Four years of math doesn’t hurt students of color, and discouraging these students from taking challenging courses only leads to One common argument against math is that high school-level mathematics is “fairly useless in many careers.” While someone working at Marshall’s may not be using trigonometry in their daily lives, the purpose of high school is to propel students toward college, a career, or both. Even if a student isn’t interested in engineering, architecture, biology, medicine, or other jobs that apply mathematics daily, these skills provide a foundation on which many successful careers are based. While it can be argued that many students do not plan to go to college or pursue one of these careers, the purpose of education is to keep students’ options open.
BERKELEY, CA
finlandia.edu

Support our students this Giving Tuesday

Jordan Shawhan joins this week’s host Haley Goodreau to talk about the special day of giving dedicated to raising money for student scholarships. Shawhan and Goodreau discuss what to expect from Giving Tuesday as well as the life-long meaningful impact these donations have on FinnU student lives. “All the money...
HANCOCK, MI
NBC12

UVA student ‘adopting’ families for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While families gather to feast Thanksgiving evening, one University of Virginia student is making sure families in Charlottesville have enough food to celebrate. Makayla Peabody is a third year transfer student at UVA, and although she is new to the city, she wanted to continue her...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theirregular.com

Adult scholarship opportunity

FARMINGTON — The Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery scholarships provide an opportunity for deserving adult students (students beyond high-school age) residing in Franklin County who wish to receive financial assistance toward furthering their education. This renewable scholarship helps recipients return to school to continue their education at the post-secondary level. Preference...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Hobbs News-Sun

NMJC board adopts student success program

New Mexico Junior College’s board of trustees agreed to reallocate $180,000 for an Academic Success Center. The money was originally earmarked last month for a woman’s golf program development. Interim NMJC president Steve McCleery told the board he recognized the need to add women’s sports to the school’s athletic program,...
LEA COUNTY, NM
In Homeland Security

Student Affairs: Providing Students with Support and Connection

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Students need varying levels of support during their academic experience. In this episode, APU’s Dr. Bethanie Hansen encourages educators to incorporate information about student affairs into courses and find other ways to help students connect to a wider community of students and faculty.
EDUCATION
Corsicana Daily Sun

Students support Operation Christmas Child

James L. Collins Catholic School supported Operation Christmas Child this holiday season. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. This program provides local partners around the world with shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching...
CHARITIES
Corsicana Daily Sun

Navarro College provides support for students

Numerous times during his tenure, Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan has said that the first responsibility of a community college is to serve the needs of that community. The college’s stated mission is to provide educational opportunities that empower students to achieve their personal, academic, and career goals and that promote life-long learning for all communities served.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
blavity.com

Thurgood Marshall College Fund Launch $3 Million Scholarship Program With Truist To Support HBCU Students

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has partnered with Truist, a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities, to launch a new scholarship program. A $3 million grant from Truist Financial Corporation, through its Truist Charitable Fund, will organize a scholarship program giving $1...
CHARITIES
Times Daily

Family set to host international students

FLORENCE — Thanksgiving dinner at the Mann residence today will have a lot of the typical dishes with an emphasis on the sides. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
FLORENCE, AL
Times-Bulletin

Goedde students practice volunteerism

VAN WERT — Students from the Van Wert School at the Goedde have been busy practicing the art of volunteerism by raking leaves around town for those who may need a helping hand! Community service is a key component to the framework of the new School at the Goedde. The Times Bulletin asked the Goedde how the service works.
VAN WERT, OH
Caledonian Record-News

Creativity And Crafting Can Bring Families Together

(StatePoint) The benefits of family quality time, which include positive impacts on mental health, reduced stress, promoting adaptability and more, are well understood. But the importance of creativity in families is less common knowledge. According to a recent online study conducted by Ipsos, adults who participate in creative activities are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mymalonetelegram.com

BOCES feeds families with ‘Torchgiving’ program

MALONE — Students of Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES provided 10 families in the area with full Thanksgiving meals this week. According to Jess Collier, FEH BOCES public information specialist, the service project “Torchgiving” is the brainchild of North Franklin Educational Center Executive Principal Shawn McMahon and Counselor Heather Gonia. “We have been...
MALONE, NY
hawaiipublicradio.org

Keiki program supports student entrepreneurs, giving hands-on business experience

As we wind down National Entrepreneurship Month, we highlight the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival’s online Made in Hawaii Marketplace for Kids by Kids. This keiki program supports student entrepreneurs, giving island youth hands-on experience to build a business from the ground up. The Conversation sat down with Donna Therrien, Director of Education for Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation, to get the details.
HONOLULU, HI
uoregon.edu

A legacy of supporting student access and success

Editor’s note: Duck of the Week is a section in Around the O Workplace that highlights UO employees and their work, and to help build community by learning more about our coworkers. Each story features an interview with one employee, in his or her own words, with light editing for clarity and length.
EUGENE, OR
recordargusnews.com

Thiel receives $1.5 million to support endowed scholarships, supporting student success

Donors have given more than $1.5 million that have led Thiel College to establish or strengthen eight endowed scholarships in memory of important individuals and families tied to the college. “Most people give because when they were students, someone supported them, and they want to give back,” Vice- President for College Advancement Roberta Leonard said. “When people give to scholarships, […]
ADVOCACY

