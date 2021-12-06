ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Negotiating the irrational with Daniel Kahneman

Harvard Health
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you convince someone to do something they don’t want to do? Like, for example, get vaccinated, reject prejudices, or accept your terms? “You begin by asking ‘Why not?’ instead of ‘Why?’” Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman said at a Harvard event last week. “It’s the best idea I’ve learned...

news.harvard.edu

hackernoon.com

Cognitive Reappraisal or Using Reframing to Cope with Unpleasant Feelings

Frida Ghitis: Emotions are complex experiences composed of several elements: emotions, physical reactions, behavior and beliefs. Ghitis says we all use a combination of suppression and cognitive reappraisal (reframing) in our daily lives. She says reframing our perspective on a situation to decrease its negative power over us is far superior to suppressing or manipulating our physiological responses.Ghitis: If we want to change how we react to an upsetting situation, which one of these three components of our emotional experiences would most effectively bring a balanced and reasonable emotional response?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology and Business of Loneliness

Research suggests that loneliness is on the rise in many parts of the world. Loneliness is best conceived as an unmet social need, which humans are fundamentally driven to correct through relationships. Business opportunities are opened when this social need is not met through organic interactions and friendships. Each year,...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

Different facets of narcissism are associated with different personal values, study finds

New research from Poland sheds light on how narcissistic personality traits are related to personal values. The findings, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, provide evidence that valuing self-enhancement is a core aspect of narcissism. But the study also indicates that different facets of narcissism are associated with different personal values.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Why being emotionally intelligent doesn’t mean putting up with BS

In my experience as a consultant who has transformed 16 companies, and as an entrepreneur who has built or bought almost as many of my own enterprises, I’ve learned that managers and leaders often miss one crucial point about emotional intelligence (“EQ”): EQ requires intolerance for the intolerable just as much as it requires empathy.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

HKS experts see more corporate commitment to fight climate change—but implementation will be key

What role can businesses play in climate action? Can the private sector be a part of the solution despite contributing to the problem?. These were just a few of the questions put to two Harvard Kennedy School experts, Jane Nelson, director of the Corporate Responsibility Initiative, and David Wood, adjunct lecturer in public policy and the director of the Initiative for Responsible Investment, at a student-led event last month, shortly after the conclusion of the COP26 international climate summit in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Matthew Behrens and Annie Anderson are associates at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is part of the 19th Annual Corporate Governance Survey publication prepared by Shearman & Sterling LLP, by Mr. Behrens, Ms. Anderson, Richard Alsop, Doreen Lilienfeld, Gillian Moldowan, and Lona Nallengara. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
ECONOMY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Health

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Tsinghua Vanke School of Public Health to collaborate on educational, research initiatives

Boston, MA – Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University, today announced the launch of a collaboration on educational and research initiatives. “I am thrilled to announce this alliance between two schools of public health embedded within world-class universities—one in Boston, one...
BOSTON, MA
psychologytoday.com

Betrayal and Human Relationships

Betrayal can occur in any kind of relationship; the only people who can betray you are people you trust. The intensity of the relationship determines the intensity of the emotional stress caused by the betrayal. Don’t miss out on a close personal relationship because someone betrayed you in the past.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momjunction.com

What Is Disarming A Narcissist? 12 Simple Ways To Do

Ever met or dealt with an individual who was ‘Oh so charming!’ with their words and behavior, yet their inflated self-esteem, boastful attitude, and the urge to stay in control were glaringly obvious? Were you subconsciously manipulated by their sweet words that made you say ‘Yes’ to something you deeply wanted to say ‘No’ to?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Harvard Health

Investment Law Scholars’ Amicus Brief in Hughes v. Northwestern University

William A. Birdthistle is Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law; and Quinn Curtis is Professor at the University of Virginia School of Law. This post is based on their recent amicus brief. In Hughes v. Northwestern University, the Supreme Court is set to address “Whether...
ECONOMY
The Conversation

Kevin Daniels

Kevin Daniels is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and led the Work, Learning and Wellbeing evidence programme for the Economic and Social Research Council funded What Works Wellbeing Centre, and a project on workplace wellbeing and productivity, also funded by the Economic and Social Research Council. I joined Norwich Business School...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Build Your Leadership Superpowers With Learning Agility

Owner and Principal Consultant at Leadership Refinery, High Potential & Executive Leadership Coach. Agility is a word that comes to mind more frequently when thinking about athletes rather than business leaders. However, the same nimbleness and dexterity that makes for a great sportsperson, capable of adapting to changes on the field or court, also translates to excellence in leadership because organizations today are anything but static.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Harvard Health

‘This virus is a shape-shifter’

In an effort to predict future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by investigators at Harvard Medical School has identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection or from vaccination, as well as antibody-based treatments. The results,...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Mapping RNAs

Spatial transcriptomics — the study of all RNA molecules in a cell — is a tool that allows scientists to measure all the gene activity in a tissue and map where the activity is occurring. It is critical to understanding gene expression and the function, or malfunction, of tissues. One...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Climate Justice and Degrowth

Maxine Burkett, J.D. | Professor of Law, William S. Richardson School of Law, University of Hawai’i; Visiting Professor of Global Health and Social Medicine, Harvard Medical School. Jason Hickel, Ph.D. | Professor, Institute for Environmental Science and Technology, Autonomous University of Barcelona; Visiting Senior Fellow, International Inequalities Institute, London School...
ENVIRONMENT
wfmynews2.com

Understanding our negative emotions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Why are people uncomfortable about expressing negative emotions? I’m not talking about being mean or hateful because that’s inappropriate. I’m talking about admitting and telling others that we have negative feelings. We experience a full range of emotions, yet we don’t like to admit it or downplay the negativity.
GREENSBORO, NC

