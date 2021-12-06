Pierian Club to host 34th annual Christmas concert on Dec. 14

The year is quickly coming to an end, and our Club Metro participants have so much to celebrate!. Club Metro is Southlake’s premiere Adaptive Recreation program! Its goal is to encourage participants to improve their soft skills while making friends and having fun. This year had its ups and downs, but participants demonstrated again that they are the most resilient bunch in Southlake. Now that we are all back together and the year is wrapping up, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a Holiday Party!

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO