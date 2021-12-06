ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierian Club to host 34th annual Christmas concert on Dec. 14

The 34 th annual Christmas concert, hosted by the Pierian Club, will be Dec....

Fine & Country to host annual carol concert

The Fine & Country Foundation will once again be hosting its annual Carols By Candlelight at the iconic King’s College Chapel in the heart of Cambridge. The magnificent scale, acoustics and beauty of the chapel make it an idyllic setting for an evening of music and readings. All proceeds from the event will be donated to charities which have a hand in aiding the fight against homelessness and poverty.
Limestone University chorus to Christmas concert on Dec. 5

Limestone University will officially welcome the Christmas season to campus on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. with the choral concert “Carolers At My Door” to be held at Fullerton Auditorium. Admission to the concert is free and the public is invited to attend. The event will comply with CDC recommendations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Limestone University Chorus, […]
Crouse Auxiliary Launches 34th Annual Lights of Love

34 years ago, Crouse Auxiliary began an annual endeavor illuminating the clock tower with 3000 bright white lights. Today the longstanding tradition is a visible symbol of the beginning of the holiday season right here in Central New York. Each of the 3,000 lights represent gifts given in honor or...
Rotary Club hosts annual Ronnie Howell Hunt

The Albany Rotary Club hosted its annual hunt for individuals with disabilities recently, a hunt the Rotary Club designated as the “Ronnie Howell Rotary Hunt” in 2019. Howell was instrumental in making the hunt a success each year. Six hunters took part in the hunt, made possible by landowner Flo Rob Inc. through its president, John Leach.
Grosse Pointe Symphony plays annual holiday concert Dec. 12

The Grosse Pointe Symphony Orchestra presents the second concert in its 69th season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Conductor and music director Joe Striplin will lead the orchestra in its annual holiday-themed program, which includes...
Rowayton Gardeners host annual Christmas market

NORWALK — The Rowayton Gardeners held its annual Christmas market Saturday, selling holiday gifts, seasonal plants and decorations. The market, held at the Rowayton Community Center at the potting shed, ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a Rowayton Gardeners’ statement. Shoppers were recommended to arrive early, as stock often sells out quickly.
Winni Playhouse hosts a Lakes Region Christmas concert

Christmas music and festive celebration are on the bill at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse when Teghan Marie Kelly presents A Lakes Region Christmas with Teghan Marie Kelly and Friends this weekend. Performances are Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Downtown Defiance Christmas caroling

The public is invited to downtown Defiance for sidewalk Christmas caroling this holiday season. Enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere or form a group and join the chorus. While caroling is open any day or time, caroler refreshments will be provided by History Studios, 422 Clinton St. from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 11 and 1-8 p.m. on Dec. 17. Pictured are members of the Ayersville Pilot Choir who will be caroling on the northwest corner of Fourth and Clinton streets from 2-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
2021 Christmas Community Events

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Twinkling lights, holiday sales and Christmas music on repeat; the season offers a multitude of festivities that even a scrooge cannot ignore. Around town are concerts, plays and community events that offer plenty of holiday cheer. Including school performances, below is a highlighted list of events for you and your family.
'A Jazzy Christmas Concert' set for Dec. 18 in Donaldsonville

The River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville will host "A Jazzy Christmas Concert" with Quiana Lynell from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18. The outdoor event is free to the public at the museum at 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Lynell is an award-winning blues and jazz singer. For more...
Club Metro Hosts Annual Holiday Party

The year is quickly coming to an end, and our Club Metro participants have so much to celebrate!. Club Metro is Southlake’s premiere Adaptive Recreation program! Its goal is to encourage participants to improve their soft skills while making friends and having fun. This year had its ups and downs, but participants demonstrated again that they are the most resilient bunch in Southlake. Now that we are all back together and the year is wrapping up, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a Holiday Party!
Christmas concert to be performed at HPU on Nov. 30

The Central Texas Community Band and the Howard Payne University Symphonic Band will present a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at L.J. Mims Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert, titled “A Star in the Sky,” will feature Christmas favorites, including...
Inspirational Chorale Hosts Holiday Concert Dec. 9

The U of A's Inspirational Chorale invites everyone to "Together (Again) For the Holidays," a spectacular concert at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. It will be a night of uplifting and joyous holiday music the whole family will enjoy. Under the...
RCSJ annual holiday concert will take place on Dec. 5

​Rowan College of South Jersey – Cumberland (RCSJ) will present its annual Holiday Campus Concert on Sunday, Dec. 5. The festive program will take place in the Guaracini Performing Arts Center, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s holiday concert includes a repertoire of seasonal favorites performed by the College’s Jazz...
Onset VFW will host its sixth annual Christmas Dinner Saturday, Dec. 18

ONSET – The Onset VFW will host its sixth annual Christmas Dinner for seniors, veterans and people in need on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VFW, 4 Gibbs Ball Park Road. The Onset VFW is seeking any and all donations, which may be dropped off at the Onset VFW Bunker Lounge, Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 2 to 10 p.m. Cash donations accepted. Donation list: clothing, batteries, socks, food certificates, coats, hats, gloves, etc. If you would like to volunteer or have any donations that need to be picked up, contact Deneen at 774-365-7459.
CHRISTMAS DRAMA PLANNED

Pastors Bob and Kim Gadd of House of Prayer, 16198 Church Street, East Liverpool, invite the community to the Christmas Drama Presentation “The Reason For The Season,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Alma Johnson is the drama ministry director. Light refreshments will follow. Performing are, first row, Lauren Bryson, Liam Urich, Miah Cole and Mariah Gillum; second row, Erica Urich, Alexis Hull, Wanda Woodyard and Linda Dehaven; third row, Cathy Batchelor, Isaac Bryson, River Bryson (as Baby Jesus), Danny Hull, Alfred Loker, Rick Simmons, Janet Simmons and Diane Neiswonger. (Submitted photo)
