CAMDEN — The First Congregational Church of Camden will host several festive events during “Christmas by the Sea” weekend in Camden, December 3 - 4, 2021. Following CDC recommendations, all events taking place at the First Congregational Church require the wearing of KN95 masks, which will be provided to individuals at the door. The handbell concert on Saturday requires pre-registration; see details below.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO