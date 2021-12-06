ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Salata location coming to Northeast Fort Worth in mid-2022

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Salata location is coming soon to 9633 N. Freeway in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $300,000 construction for the Salata is set to begin...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants coming soon to Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

Here are five restaurants that are coming soon to either Keller, Roanoke or Northeast Fort Worth. 1. A Salata location is coming soon to 9633 North Freeway in Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The $300,000 construction for the Salata is set to begin Jan. 17 and be completed May 31, according to the TDLR’s website. Salata offers salads and wraps with over 50 toppings and a dozen signature dressings for customers to choose from. The salad shop has locations in 42 cities across four states. 844-725-2821. www.salata.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: NFM to anchor $400M hotel, convention center complex in Cedar Park; Shake Shack under construction in south Plano and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 10. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 8-9. Central Texas. In what was called “a once-in-a-generation development,” a $400 million complex featuring a convention center, hotel and 500,000-square-foot...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

PNC Bank acquires BBVA branches, including Frisco location

All BBVA locations in the U.S. converted to PNC branches on Oct. 8, including one bank in Frisco at 8951 Main Street. BBVA Group finalized the sale of its U.S. banking operations over the summer, according to a press release. The company will retain its U.S. presence through BBVA Securities and the New York branch, which will serve large corporate and institutional clients. Following the acquisition, PNC is the fifth largest commercial banking organization by assets in the country. 972-705-4517. https://apps.pnc.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Attendance zones set up Frisco ISD’s newest schools; Grapevine, TEXRail transit plans set the stage for future growth and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. When Panther Creek High School opens next fall, it will be home to approximately 841 students in northwest Frisco. Frisco ISD’s newest high school and elementary school sparked the most recent shift of...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack restaurant in Plano under new ownership

Shell Shack, which has a Plano location at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 100, announced Nov. 30 that it had been acquired by TriSpan’s dedicated restaurant platform Rising Stars. The acquisition is expected to expedite Shell Shack’s expansion into more markets in Texas and beyond, according to a news release. The restaurant’s menu includes seasonal crabs, seafood boils, catfish, sandwiches and more. 844-588-2722. www.shellshack.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bresnan Bread and Pastry’s baked goods to debut in McKinney in 2022

After experiencing some delays, Bresnan Bread and Pastry expects to open its new location in McKinney in early 2022. The bakery is tentatively expected to open in January at 301B Louisiana St., McKinney. The bakery will offer grab-and-go good ranging from sourdough breads and laminated pastries to cookies and pies. The bakery will also have a coffee program that will include Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters. www.bresnanbreadandpastry.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Louetta Road extension, bridge over Little Cypress Creek opens; food truck park fills ‘food void’ in Cedar Park and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 9. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 7-8. Greater Houston. A new segment of Louetta Road opened Dec. 7 to complete the roadway from Hwy. 290 to east...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cielo Beauty Bar opens Frisco location

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Cielo Beauty Bar opened Nov. 5 at 5729 Lebanon Road, Ste. 142, Frisco. The spa specializes in skin care, offering services such as waxing and sugaring. Other treatments include lash work, microblading, threading and spray-tanning. Cielo Beauty Bar also has a location in Celina. 469-996-1269. https://cielobeautybar.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dunkin' sets tentative opening date for new location in Richardson

Dunkin’ is tentatively set to open in January at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. The nationwide chain is known for its coffee and doughnuts, and also offers bagels and all-day breakfast sandwiches. The Dunkin' location will be one of four businesses coming to a new shopping center located just west of McDonald's on East Belt Line Road. Businesses for the other three spaces have not yet been announced. There are more than 170 Dunkin’ restaurants in Texas, according to a company press release. A phone number is not yet available. www.dunkindonuts.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pop culture, kawaii store DotDotBang now open inside Grapevine Mills

DotDotBang, a retail store specializing in pop culture and kawaii apparel as well as squishies, stationary and accessories, opened a new location inside Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Ste. 244A. The store opened this location in November. DotDotBang's original location is inside Stonebriar Center in Frisco. 214-513-4400. https://dotdotbangstore.com/
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Poki Bowl to open in north Frisco

Poki Bowl plans to open in February at 16710 FM 423, Ste. 100, Frisco. The quick-serve poke restaurant will let guests build bowls from base ingredients such as white and brown rice or lettuce, said Frisco location owner Shane Smith. Several protein options will be available, including tuna and yellowtail fish. Additional toppings such as avocado, edamame and sauces at various spice levels will be offered. Poki Bowl has several locations across the nation, according to its website. Additional Texas stores are planned for Trophy Club and San Antonio. https://pokibowl.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Gringo's restaurant confirmed for Conroe Waterfront Center; Austin’s longest-standing H-E-B to be rebuilt and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 7. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 3-6. Greater Houston. Ybarra Investments Inc. is anticipated to break ground on a Gringo's restaurant in the second quarter of 2022 within...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Women's ethnic wear store Classy Missy now open inside Grapevine Mills

Classy Missy opened a second location inside Grapevine Mills mall at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, opposite of Rainforest Cafe, earlier this fall. The store, which also has a Plano location, offers a varied selection of ethnic clothing and jewelry items, including bridal lehengas, sarees, kurtis, pallazos, salwar suits and more. 972-207-0267. www.classymissybygur.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

HTeaO continues North Texas expansion with soon-to-open Southlake location

Retail tea store HTeaO is coming to Southlake at 190 Davis Blvd. The West Texas drive-thru franchise will feature a selection of Texas-style iced teas along with Yeti products and snacks. An opening date has not yet been determined. HTeaO has locations in Bedford, Denton, Plano, Carrollton, Garland and Arlington. Future locations are also planned for Grapevine, set to open in January; Burleson; and Lake Worth. 432-699-2098. www.hteao.com.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney makes 'parklets' permanent for downtown outdoor dining

Two structures added to McKinney’s downtown area in 2020—comprised of fenced dining areas with seats, tables and umbrellas—are set to stay. These structures, called parklets, were created to help create additional outdoor seating areas for restaurants that may have been struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff said at the time. The parklet program was established on a temporary basis as the city launched this experiment but was created with the provision that it could be extended or made permanent. On Dec. 7, McKinney City Council agreed to make the parklets permanent.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Läderach brings Swiss chocolate to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Swiss chocolate store Läderach opened on Nov. 26 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. Läderach features a variety of chocolate products, including pralines, truffles, bars and chocolate-covered popcorn. At the store’s FrischSchoggi, or fresh chocolate counter, customers can select from varying flavors of hand broken chocolate bark. Selections...
FRISCO, TX
