Salata location coming to Northeast Fort Worth in mid-2022

Poki Bowl plans to open in February at 16710 FM 423, Ste. 100, Frisco. The quick-serve poke restaurant will let guests build bowls from base ingredients such as white and brown rice or lettuce, said Frisco location owner Shane Smith. Several protein options will be available, including tuna and yellowtail fish. Additional toppings such as avocado, edamame and sauces at various spice levels will be offered. Poki Bowl has several locations across the nation, according to its website. Additional Texas stores are planned for Trophy Club and San Antonio. https://pokibowl.com.
Comments / 1