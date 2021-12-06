Salata location coming to Northeast Fort Worth in mid-2022

Dunkin’ is tentatively set to open in January at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. The nationwide chain is known for its coffee and doughnuts, and also offers bagels and all-day breakfast sandwiches. The Dunkin' location will be one of four businesses coming to a new shopping center located just west of McDonald's on East Belt Line Road. Businesses for the other three spaces have not yet been announced. There are more than 170 Dunkin’ restaurants in Texas, according to a company press release. A phone number is not yet available. www.dunkindonuts.com.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO