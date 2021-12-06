Wendy's Frosty Key Tags are back!

Are you looking for a tasty deal to get your through the start of December? Then you need some Wendy’s in your life (at least until December 12). Well, we actually like Wendy’s more than just right now when they have a deal for us, but if you are looking to enjoy a tasty meal and save a little money, then this one is for you. In fact, you can never go wrong with a BOGO deal, especially one that is a true Buy One, Get One Free deal.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO