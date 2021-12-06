ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wendy's Frosty Key Tags are back!

By WRAL
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The popular Frosty Key Tags from Wendy's are back and proceeds support the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption!. Purchase a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag for just $2, and you'll receive one FREE...

www.wral.com

Related
WRAL News

Wendy's: BOGO Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer in app

Wendy's is offering a new hot deal in their app every week in December! This week, get a Buy 1 Get 1 Free Spicy Chicken Sandwich offer in the app!. The offer this week is valid through 12/12/21 at participating locations. It has to be redeemed via the Wendy’s App and account registration in the app is required.
CELL PHONES
chicagoonthecheap.com

Wendy’s offers free menu item every week in December

Wendy’s is making December a little more delightful for hungry bargain hunters with a weekly offer. Customers can enjoy a FREE popular menu item each week via the chain’s app — Monday through Sunday, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 2, 2022. Here’s what’s available each week:...
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Wendy’s is offering a special BOGO deal in the app through December 12

Are you looking for a tasty deal to get your through the start of December? Then you need some Wendy’s in your life (at least until December 12). Well, we actually like Wendy’s more than just right now when they have a deal for us, but if you are looking to enjoy a tasty meal and save a little money, then this one is for you. In fact, you can never go wrong with a BOGO deal, especially one that is a true Buy One, Get One Free deal.
CELL PHONES
Kingsport Times-News

Local Wendy’s franchisee tallies pair of awards

A local restaurant group leader recently received two awards through the Wendy’s Company in Dublin, Ohio. President and CEO of Tri-Cities Restaurant Group Jamey Horton took home the Market of the Year and the Monument Award for brand transformation for a small- to medium-size franchise. The awards are presented to the top performing franchise owners in the Wendy’s system.
DUBLIN, OH
miamionthecheap.com

Wendy’s: Get breakfast sandwich for just $1

Wendy’s fans can start their day with big savings, thanks to its latest breakfast bargain. The popular fast-food chain, which has locations throughout Miami-South Florida, is offering two of its most popular breakfast sandwiches for just a buck each. The breakfast sandwich is a Southern-style biscuit made with real...
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

The Biggest Flops In Wendy's History

Wendy's is known for walking the line between salty and sweet. Their company mandate, "Good Done Right," and their commitment to fresh, good ol' fashioned homestyle food is counterbalanced by their legendary Twitter account, where they roast their foes in epic fashion. While it's not wise to tangle with Dave...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Wendy's Parking Lot Find Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Wendy's is not predominantly known for grand achievements outside the food world or for being the source of comfort beyond what one gets from some great comfort food. Aside from the Baconators and Frostys that have gained a ton of praise for Wendy's, the most famous thing about the chain might be its mascot, the smiling face with her fiery red hair in cute pigtails and seemingly dime-sized freckles on her cheeks. But recently, a very different smiling face has been associated with Wendy's.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

The Wendy’s Capital of America

Wendy’s is the world’s third-largest hamburger fast food chain, after Burger King and McDonald’s, with almost 6,000 outlets in North America. As well as burgers it’s known for the Frosty, a soft-serve ice cream treat, and it’s the only major fast food chain that has chili on the menu as a regular side dish. (These […]
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out BOGO Burgers All Week

While rival chains like McDonald's and Popeyes are offering daily deals for a limited run this month, Wendy's had previously announced that it's going to run a pair of week-long deals every week for the entire month, so you have more chances to get in on the offer than you do with the advent calendar-style promo.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Wendy's Offers Free Food Options in December

Wendy's is offering guests four weeks of free food throughout December. Let Wendy’s Give You That Warm and Cozy Feeling: With the weather outside frightful, Wendy’s is bringing a tasty new offer to town each week to make December delightful. These one-time use, delicious in-app offers are sure to heat things up and help you combat the cold. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
963kklz.com

DIY: Carla Rea Tries Wendy Rush’s Latest Food Experiment

Wendy Rush did it again…and this time Carla Rea paid the price. Wendy Rush is our resident “Repurposing Queen”. As you probably know by now, Wendy hates to throw anything away. She was raised to appreciate what you have, and “try to fix it before you buy a replacement”. This mindset has saved Wendy a ton of money over the years, and she’s always finding new ways to repurpose things she has. This girl was even washing her ziploc bags before reusable ones were a thing! She should have patented that idea!
HOME & GARDEN
ktvo.com

After much anticipation, the new Kirksville Wendy's is now open

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — After much anticipation, the new Kirksville Wendy's opened on November 29, 2021. The new restaurant is located near the Kirksville Commons Shopping Center directly south of KFC. Anticipation for the new restaurant had been building ever since it broke ground back in June. If you are craving...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
Z94

Celebrity Chef Takes On The Lawton Wendy’s, Slays Wendy

I'm not sure when the change at Wendy's happened, but when they adopted the "bacon on everything" culture of serving up food, Wendy's hopped back into the world of popular fast food. Honestly, who would have thought you could get bacon cheese fries in a drive thru?. Skip to the...
LAWTON, OK
SHOPPING
