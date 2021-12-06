HealthEquity EPS in-line, misses on revenue, issues soft guidance

Revenue of $3.95B (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $490M. "Our first quarter financial and operational performance was a phenomenal start to our fiscal 2022 year. As we look ahead, we expect continued supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and cost pressures. However, as we have consistently demonstrated, we also expect to continue to excel at our top and bottom lines. We remain steadfastly focused on the execution of our strategic plan while we continue our realization of operational excellence as we strive to meet the strong consumer demand for our products. Through continued strategic operational execution, the integration of our recent acquisitions, our positive outlook for the RV industry and with record backlog levels providing visibility beyond this fiscal year, we are confident that fiscal year 2022 will be another year of meaningful growth for THOR," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries..

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO