HealthEquity EPS in-line, misses on revenue, issues soft guidance

By Shweta Agarwal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $179.95M (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by...

Benzinga

Recap: HealthEquity Q3 Earnings

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HealthEquity reported in-line EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.35, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $603,000 from the same period last year.
Street.Com

Stitch Fix Stock Unravels as 'Cannibalization' Erodes Forecast

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report shares tumbed on Wednesday, losing nearly a quarter of their value in premarket trading, after the online shopping and styling company cut its financial outlook amid reduced expectations of active customers using its offerings. Stitch Fix shares were down...
pacbiztimes.com

AeroVironment shares in nosedive after company lowers revenue guidance

Shares of AeroVironment plummeted 27.5% on Dec. 7 after the company announced with its quarterly financial results that it would slash its full-year revenue guidance by at least $100 million, “primarily due to three headwinds” tied to supply chains and staffing. AeroVironment, an aerial drone company based in Arlington, Virginia...
smarteranalyst.com

Dollarama Q3 EPS Rises 17.3%, Beats Estimates

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Dollarama (DOL) sales and profits increased in the third quarter of 2022, as the company reported strong performance across all key indicators. The dollar-store chain offers a wide variety of consumer goods, general merchandise, and seasonal items at prices of C$1 to C$4....
Thor EPS beats by $1.15, beats on revenue

Revenue of $3.95B (+55.5% Y/Y) beats by $490M. "Our first quarter financial and operational performance was a phenomenal start to our fiscal 2022 year. As we look ahead, we expect continued supply chain constraints, logistical challenges and cost pressures. However, as we have consistently demonstrated, we also expect to continue to excel at our top and bottom lines. We remain steadfastly focused on the execution of our strategic plan while we continue our realization of operational excellence as we strive to meet the strong consumer demand for our products. Through continued strategic operational execution, the integration of our recent acquisitions, our positive outlook for the RV industry and with record backlog levels providing visibility beyond this fiscal year, we are confident that fiscal year 2022 will be another year of meaningful growth for THOR," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries..
Benzinga

Campbell Soup Posts Mixed Q1 Results

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-on-year, to $2.24 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.28 billion. Net sales from the Meals & Beverages segment declined 7%, and the Snacks segment fell 1%. The gross margin contracted 240 basis points Y/Y to 32.3%....
Seekingalpha.com

Patrick Industries secures $225M capital via convertible notes offering

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) has priced its private offering of $225M of convertible senior notes due 2028. Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $33.75M of notes. The initial conversion rate is 9.9887 shares per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to ~$100.11/share). Net proceeds of...
Seekingalpha.com

Cenovus Energy bumps up capex, production guidance for 2022

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) raises its capital spending plans for next year, forecasting capex in the C$2.6B-C$3B range with total production seen at 780K-820K boe/day. FY 2022 capex would be higher than the C$2.3B-$2.7B expected in 2021, and full-year average production would rise ~4% from the 2021 outlook of 750K-790K boe/day.
Seekingalpha.com

Resolute announces $100M buyback program

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) has authorized the repurchase of up to $100M or 10 M of the company's common shares. The transactions will be funded using the company's sources of liquidity. "Today's announcement follows recent completion of the share repurchase program announced in March 2020, under which we repurchased 11.5...
Seekingalpha.com

Eneti sinks after Q3 earnings, revenue miss

Eneti (NETI -6.1%) shares have plunged after the company's Q3 earnings failed to meet analysts estimates. Total vessel revenues were $34.4M, down -26.3% Y/Y. The revenues were primarily generated by the wind turbine installation vessels as the remaining drybulk vessels the company owned or chartered in were delivered or redelivered to their buyers or owners.
Seekingalpha.com

Brown-Forman EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.03. Revenue of $994M (+1% Y/Y) misses by $46M. Net sales: While volatility and uncertainty persists in the operating environment due to COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, the company remain confident in our growth momentum and have revised our full year outlook from mid-single digit growth to high-single digit growth. Currently, the company are managing through the impact of global supply chain disruptions, including glass supply, and have deployed a number of risk mitigation strategies to address the various constraints on our business. While the company expect supply chain disruptions to persist throughout the fiscal year, we believe the impact will become less significant in the second half of the year.
investing.com

Stitch Fix Tanks as It Cuts Annual Revenue, Margin Guidance

Investing.com – Stitch Fix stock (NASDAQ: SFIX ) plummeted around 24% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as the company cut its annual guidance for both revenue and margin. The company slipped into a loss in its first quarter. The online personal styling service had booked an income tax benefit in the first quarter of last year, boosting its profits then.
Seekingalpha.com

ChargePoint looks attractive to Oppenheimer in two-year view of strong growth potential

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) is defended at Oppenheimer after a mixed Q3 earnings report sent shares lower. Analyst Colin Rusch: "CHPT posted upside to revenue in just-reported F3Q22 while guiding above the Street as the company continues to execute well against a large opportunity. We note strong growth across market segments but are especially encouraged by fleet billings growth of 69% sequentially."
Seekingalpha.com

MFA Financial raised to Outperform at Raymond James strong earnings potential

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Outperform from Market Perform as he expects the mortgage REIT's earnings to benefit from strong net interest income driven by new investments and lower financing costs and continued strong net gains on loans. Also sees increased business purpose loan originations...
stockxpo.com

Stitch Fix shares crater as retailer cuts forecast, despite topping earnings estimates

The Stitch Fix logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Stitch Fix Inc. is scheduled to release earning on June 7. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 17% in extended trading Tuesday after the online shopping and styling company cut its revenue outlook, citing supply chain issues and the need to still educate consumers on its Freestyle option.
Seekingalpha.com

Thor's acquisitions, supply chain execution lead to double beat

Thor Industries (THO +0.6%) after reporting an earnings beat and 55.5% revenue growth driven by higher sales in North America following recent acquisitions. By segment: North American Towable RV segment (+61%); North American Motorized RV segment (+87%); European RV segment (+5%). The addition of Tiffin Group accounted for 47% of the increase in increase in North American Motorized RV net sales.
Zacks.com

Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CASY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of positive sales surprise. On the contrary, the bottom line missed the consensus mark and declined from the year-ago tally.
Benzinga

StealthGas Q3 Results Surpass Estimates

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) reported third-quarter revenue increased by 1.1% year-over-year to $37.5 million, beating the consensus of $31.79 million. Fleet utilization was 97.4% - with 101 days of technical off hire for the quarter, and fleet operational utilization was 94.1%. Operating income increased to $3.3 million, compared to $3.2...
Benzinga

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Subscriber Miss, Guidance Cut

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 22.8% on Wednesday after the company slashed its full-year revenue guidance. On Tuesday, Stitch Fix reported a fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates of a 14-cent loss. First-quarter revenue of $581 million also topped analyst expectations of $571 million. Revenue was up 19% from a year ago.
