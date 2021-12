This semester Professor Faulkner Fox had the opportunity to finally include a field trip to see a play in-person in her creative writing course, "Plays that Change the World." Professor Fox designed "Plays that Changed the World" as an opportunity for students interested in playwrighting to learn that plays are more than just stage productions. As part of the course, she planned to include at least one field trip to attend an in-person production. However, the first time the course was offered in the fall of 2020, it had to be taught virtually due to the pandemic; each play studied had to be watched online.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO