Blackpink's Jisoo stars in new trailer for Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop

By Stefania Sarrubba
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpink star Jisoo's upcoming drama Snowdrop has given fans a glimpse of her character in its new trailer. South Korean television network JTBC has shared a teaser of the romantic and historical drama starring the singer and actor Jung Hae-in. The show will stream on Disney+ in the UK....

www.digitalspy.com

Deadline

’83’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Star In Cricket Drama

Here’s the debut trailer for ‘83, the Hindi-language sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the cricketer who led India to its first cricket World Cup. The film, which has had its release delayed several times by the pandemic, is scheduled to roll out on December 24. Before then, it will have its world premiere as the closing film of the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on December 15.
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Stylist Under Fire for Jisoo’s Outfit in Recent Performance

BLACKPINK's stylist is under fire for Jisoo's outfit during the group's performance for WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards. Keep on reading for all the details. BLACKPINK Stylist Slammed for Jisoo's Outfit in Recent Performance. On November 25, 2021, BLACKPINK performed their hit song "Lovesick Girls" at the WIB: Indonesia K-Pop Awards,...
Soompi

Ong Seong Wu In Talks To Star In New Mystery Thriller Drama

Ong Seong Wu may be starring in an exciting new drama!. On November 30, Ong Seong Wu’s agency Fantagio responded to reports that he had been cast in the new OCN drama “Blind” (literal translation) by clarifying that while he had been offered a role, he was merely in talks and had not yet accepted the offer.
Song Joong Ki
Mix 93.1

Get a First Look at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel In New Videos

So what does $4,809 for a “cabin” with two guests, and up to $5,999 for a cabin with three adults and one child get you at Disney’s Star Wars hotel? With the “Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser” — it’s supposed to be like an all-inclusive cruise ship in outer space — set to open at Walt Disney World next spring, the company has begun showing potential visitors around the property in a series of videos.
ComicBook

Netflix Unveils New K-Drama with Squid Games' Gong Yoo

Netflix had an unexpected juggernaut on its hands with the massive success of Squid Game, the South Korean series that followed a game of life and death, so it's no surprise to see that one of the stars from the show is set to arrive on another production from the platform. With next month seeing the arrival of The Silent Sea, a major player from Squid Game will have a starring role in this new science-fiction epic series.
allkpop.com

'Snowdrop' unveils character posters of Jung Hae In x Jisoo + making film from the crew's first script reading

JTBC's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' has unveiled a dark and ominous set of character posters, starring Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo. In his character poster, Jung Hae In portrays the mysterious aura of Lim Su Ho, who hides his sorrowful expression from the light. On the other hand, BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals her sad, but at the same time determined gaze, depicting the strength of the story's female heroine Eun Young Ro.
GeekTyrant

Trailer For New Disney+ Competition Show FOODTASTIC

Foodtastic is a new Disney+ show that pits food artists against each other to create extravagant scenes from Disney movies entirely out of food. Hosted by Keke Palmer, with Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serving as food art experts, this should prove to be a competition worth watching.
allkpop.com

Jung Hae In regrets falling in love with Jisoo in next tragic teaser for JTBC's 'Snowdrop'

This time, it's Jung Hae In's turn to reflect on his experience with first love. JTBC's upcoming new Sat-Sun drama series 'Snowdrop' recently unveiled its 4th teaser clip, narrated by Jung Hae In's character Su Ho. The clip begins with Su Ho stating, "I remember the first time we met. If I were an ordinary young man... if I had never picked up that paper plane... if I had never met you..."
Soompi

Jung Hae In And BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Have Romantic Yet Tense 1st Encounter In “Snowdrop”

JTBC’s “Snowdrop” has unveiled its first stills of Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo!. Directed and written by the “SKY Castle” team, “Snowdrop” takes place in Seoul in 1987. The drama tells the love story between Im Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who rushes into a women’s university covered in blood one day, and Eun Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides and takes care of him despite facing danger under close surveillance.
koalasplayground.com

Jung Hae In and Jisoo are Framed in Shattered Glass in New Character Posters for jTBC Melodrama Snowdrop

The seesawing opinions on the promo stream for upcoming jTBC drama Snowdrop continues and this latest delivery is definitely high quality stuff. The character posters are out for the drama featuring leads Jung Hae In and Jisoo framed by a shattered glass to their right shoulder. They are facing the same direction in the posters but he’s looking downward and pensive but focused gaze while she’s looking upward and towards the camera with an inscrutable expression. These posters look intentional and I appreciate that, as if once the story gets going it will make further sense when we look back on these. Not to mention how beautiful both leads look, the camera clearly loves their angular distinctive features and not gonna lie I certainly do as well. With all that said, can we get some promos for the other leads Jang Seung Jo, Yoo In Na, Kim Hye Yoon, and Yoon Se Ah. Like, this is more than a story of two beautiful period star-crossed lovers, right?
allkpop.com

A.C.E's Jun, Yoo Hyun Woo & Kim Tae Jung to star in new web drama 'Tinted with You'

A.C.E's Jun, Yoo Hyun Woo, and Kim Tae Jung are starring in the upcoming web drama 'Tinted with You'. On November 30, Moving Pictures Company revealed the 3 actors have been cast in a new historical "BL" (boys love) web drama titled 'Tinted with You'. The company previously produced BL web series 'Wish You: Your Melody from My Heart', 'The Tasty Florida', and 'Nobleman Ryu's Wedding', which was also set in a historical time.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: Witness The Return Of A Legend In New Trailer For The Disney+ Series

With just three weeks to go until The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+, Lucasfilm has debuted a new 60-second trailer featuring plenty of fresh footage. This latest teaser for The Mandalorian spinoff contains some stunning new shots, as we see Temuera Morrison's legendary bounty hunter return to the sands of Tatooine to stake his claim as the new head of the late Jabba the Hutt's crime syndicate. The promo also flashes-back to just after the events of The Return of The Jedi, confirming that this show will fill in some very important gaps.
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max’s post-apocalyptic drama Station Eleven gets a new trailer and posters

With less than two weeks to go until its premiere, HBO Max has released a couple of new posters and a trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel Station Eleven. The post-apocalyptic drama follows the survivors of a devastating flu that swept the Earth at they attempt to rebuild their lives; take a look here…
Soompi

Jisoo Talks About Working With Jung Hae In For “Snowdrop,” Support From BLACKPINK, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo talked about her upcoming JTBC drama “Snowdrop”!. “Snowdrop,” which will be helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance.
blooloop.com

Disney reveals Star Wars hotel’s Twi’lek singer in new teaser video

Disney has released a teaser video for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience, revealing the Halcyon’s bridge and bar, and offering a first look at the ship’s Twi’lek singer. Disney’s new walkthrough video showcases the latest Star Wars-themed attraction for Walt Disney World Resort, which embarks on its maiden...
Soompi

Yoo In Na Transforms Into A Talented Surgeon In Upcoming Drama “Snowdrop”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” has shared a glimpse of Yoo In Na in character!. “Snowdrop,” which will be helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day (played by Jung Hae In), and Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance (played by BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo).
scotscoop.com

Nine exciting K-drama recommendations

As Korean culture becomes more popular internationally, K-dramas have been rising in viewership. Although not all of them have made their way to Netflix, there are quite a few notable ones that deserve the high ratings they have received. Here are a few K-dramas that I have watched that I would like to recommend.
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Star Wars Collectible Celebrates Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett!’

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ THIS MONTH. The new show features Temuera Morrison reprising his role as the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter. We’ve already seen...
digitalspy.com

Future of Netflix - originals only?

Cast your mind back a decade to the early days of Netflix, with very little competition outside of Prime Video and BBC iPlayer it was THE home of subscription streaming, a one stop shop for all your movies and shows, the Blockbuster of streaming. 10 years later and things have...
