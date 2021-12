Girls basketball has plenty of storylines to watch in 2021-22. Here's a small slice of what to expect. There's a big three in Class A. Who emerges? Not much separates No. 1 Millard South, No. 2 Omaha Central and No. 3 Fremont — at least not on paper, anyway. Millard South and Omaha Central return nearly every contributor from state semifinal runs. Fremont, meanwhile, must replace Charli Earth, but with Taylor McCabe leading the way, the Tigers remain just as dangerous.

