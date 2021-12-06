ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TVA seeks feedback from residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

The Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting a survey for individuals living within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. The purpose of this survey is to determine how individuals respond during emergency situations. This information will allow TVA and the counties within the Emergency Planning Zone to update plans and procedures.

Visit limestonecountyema-al.gov/tva-browns-ferry-nuclear-plant-survey for the survey.

Information will also be available in the TVA calendars that are sent out through the mail.

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

City of Grand Island seeks feedback on CRANE public transit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — "GO GI" is the theme as the City of Grand Island updates its public transit plan and now an online survey is accepting public feedback. The city oversees the Crane Transit system and has a brief, five minute survey. The survey is available in English and...
WECT

NCDOT seeking feedback on proposal to widen portion of Gordon Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on a proposal to widen 2.5 miles of Gordon Road in New Hanover County. According to a news release, the NCDOT is proposing to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes with a raised median between Interstate 40/North College Road and Market Street.
smithfieldtimes.com

Surry nuclear plant to replace sirens with wireless alerts

Starting March 1, Dominion Energy’s Surry Nuclear Power Station will replace its warning sirens with wireless alerts that will come to every cell phone within a 10-mile radius. According to Dominion’s website, the wireless alerts will have several advantages over the sirens, among them the ability to reach people indoors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Calendars
Niagara Gazette

Residents come looking for answers on changes for Ferry, Walnut avenues

About two dozen Falls residents were left to roam through exhibits in the lobby of City Hall Tuesday night at what had been described as a public information meeting on plans by the New York State Department of Transportation to fundamentally alter two of the the Falls' major roadways. The...
Albany Herald

Plant Vogtle nuclear projects hit another delay

ATLANTA — Georgia Power’s nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle has suffered another scheduling delay, an independent expert wrote this week in testimony filed with the state Public Service Commission. Recently discovered “construction quality” issues mean the first of two new nuclear reactors being built at the plant south of Augusta...
WSAV News 3

City seeks feedback on future use of Savannah’s Water Works building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is taking community feedback through Friday, Dec. 17, on the future development of the historic Water Works building. It’s located on the city’s westside at the northwest corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue adjacent to the new Enmarket arena. Officials say the city hopes to repurpose […]
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish needs feedback from residents regarding rural broadband internet

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Broadband Committee is currently working with the Telecommunications for Rural America to determine rural broadband availability in the parish. The committee needs as many citizens in the area as possible to fill out surveys, which are separated into Business and Residential categories. The due date to fill […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Decatur Daily

Council OKs increases to Point Mallard's admission rates

Swimming in the city’s historic wave pool, using the Pro Bowl Slide or enjoying Point Mallard Aquatics Park’s other features will be more expensive next summer after the Decatur City Council’s approval of admission rate increases. The council voted 4-1 last week to approve proposed admission rate...
Spotlight News

UAlbany gets 2.8 million for FEMA Project

ALBANY — Hazardous events, from toxic materials leaks to extreme weather or mass casualty incidents, pose a significant risk of harm to populations throughout the world. However, communication technologies have vastly improved since FEMA developed its Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. IPAWS integrates the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts and NOAA All-Hazards Weather […]
The Decatur Daily

ALDOT: Infrastructure law will fund road improvements statewide, but not mega-projects

The recently enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will allow more road projects to get done in every Alabama county, but the state says it isn’t enough funding to tackle mega-projects. “The infrastructure act will enable the Alabama Department of Transportation to push forward with projects across the...
CBS Boston

Pilgrim Nuclear Plant Will Not Release Contaminated Water In 2022

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – The company managing the shutdown of the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant now says it will not release contaminated water into Cape Cod Bay in 2022 as planned. Holtec International planned to discharge the water sometime early next year. But in a statement on Monday, they promised to store the water on site through 2022 and search for other options to get rid of it. “We appreciate and understand the public’s questions and concerns and remain committed to an open, transparent process on the decommissioning of Pilgrim Station focused on the health and safety of the public, the environment, and on-site personnel,” Holtec said in a statement. Pilgrim went offline in 2019.
Arab American News

Here’s how to receive state assistance to help pay for heating and electric bills this winter

LANSING — Michiganders who need help with heating or electric bills can call 211 or go to mi211.org to get the resources and support they need to stay warm this winter. The state has been awarded $54.5 million in Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) grants to help families pay for heat and energy as the winter approaches. Last year, the program helped more than 52,000 households.
LANSING, MI
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee environmental regulators relax pollutants standards for TVA on Kingston plant

The state's environmental regulatory agency will allow the Tennessee Valley Authority to discharge more pollutants from its coal-fired Kingston power plant into the Clinch River under a modified permit approved this week. The modified permit approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation follows 2020 standards enacted by the Environmental Protection Agency...
kcaw.org

Alaska seeks private sector to fill gaps in winter ferry schedule

The state of Alaska is looking to the private sector to offer ferry service between Juneau and four Southeast villages facing months-long gaps this winter from January to March. An invitation to bid was posted Monday (11-29-2021) on a state website seeking operators for vessels at least 75-feet long capable...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Testing of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens

LEONARDTOWN, MD – There will be a full-cycle test of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant (CCNPP) alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at noon.  “We perform a full-cycle siren test twice a year, so we know that the system is working properly,” said Stephen Walker, Director of […] The post Testing of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
3K+
Followers
183
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy