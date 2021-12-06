TVA seeks feedback from residents near Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

The Tennessee Valley Authority is conducting a survey for individuals living within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone of the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. The purpose of this survey is to determine how individuals respond during emergency situations. This information will allow TVA and the counties within the Emergency Planning Zone to update plans and procedures.

Visit limestonecountyema-al.gov/tva-browns-ferry-nuclear-plant-survey for the survey.

Information will also be available in the TVA calendars that are sent out through the mail.